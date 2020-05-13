Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $145,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 552,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

NYSE VMC opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

