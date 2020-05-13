Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $58.40 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

