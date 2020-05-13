Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

