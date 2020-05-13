Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.