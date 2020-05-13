Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

