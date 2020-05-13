Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.