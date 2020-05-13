Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 195,883 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

