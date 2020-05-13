Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

