Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.65

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 16032024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

