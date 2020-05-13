Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 23.2% in April

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPRT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

