Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

