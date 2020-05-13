Weyland Tech (WEYL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of WEYL opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Weyland Tech has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.51 and a quick ratio of 28.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weyland Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

