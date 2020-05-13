Where Food Comes From (WFCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

