White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.30% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,633,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $940.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,032.36 and a beta of 0.54. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.04.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

