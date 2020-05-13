WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Shares of WHF opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.79.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.