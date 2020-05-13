William Blair Comments on Helios Technologies’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLIO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HLIO opened at $33.36 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,109,000 after buying an additional 177,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

