Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Short Interest Update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.39.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.