Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

