Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of WWLNF opened at $67.17 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

