WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 951,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,524 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPX. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.