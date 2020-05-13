XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 716,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. XPEL has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XPEL by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 157.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.