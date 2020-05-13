Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Xperi alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $763.51 million, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.