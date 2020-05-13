Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XTNT stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

