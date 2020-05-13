Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $258.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.79. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xunlei by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Xunlei by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

