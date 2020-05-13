Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.45

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 2156290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YRI shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$506.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,413 shares in the company, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Director Peter Marrone purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,298,083.35. Insiders have sold 85,309 shares of company stock valued at $510,916 in the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

