Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $27.22, 7,960,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 2,311,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 1,432.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,818 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Yeti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

