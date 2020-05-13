Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Short Interest Update

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the April 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of YGYI stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.58. Youngevity International has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Get Youngevity International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youngevity International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 211.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Youngevity International worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.