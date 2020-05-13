Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,743 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

