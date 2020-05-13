Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Yunji alerts:

YJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

YJ stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yunji (YJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.