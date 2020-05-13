YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get YY alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on YY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.82.

YY opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YY will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in YY during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YY during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.