Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE FCF opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

