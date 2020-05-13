Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

UNIT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,724,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.