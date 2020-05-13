Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 297,287 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 276,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

