Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.96. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

FTV stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

