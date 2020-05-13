Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

