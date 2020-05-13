Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $230.20 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.