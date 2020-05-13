Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $138.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

ZBH opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

