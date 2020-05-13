Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZGNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

