Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom Video gained significantly from the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom Video’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes like “zoombombing” is expected to help maintain its existing enterprise user base as well as attract new customers. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intensifying competition from the forays of Facebook and Verizon in the video communication space does not bode well for Zoom video.”

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $161.04 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,013.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $7,761,835.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,614,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $490,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $490,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,743 shares of company stock worth $103,520,686 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.