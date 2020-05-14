12,873 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

