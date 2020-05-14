136,365 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

