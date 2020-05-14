547 Shares in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $1,501,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $9,195,180. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

