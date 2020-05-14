652 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

