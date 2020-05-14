84,700 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 119,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 87,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $725.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

