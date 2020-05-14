8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. 8X8 updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

