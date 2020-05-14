9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

