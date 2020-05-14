AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $97.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.87 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

