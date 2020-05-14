AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $85.80, but opened at $87.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $105.00 price target on the stock. AbbVie shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 23,451,657 shares trading hands.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

