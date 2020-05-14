Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:ADX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $301,754.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.