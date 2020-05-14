Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of PEO stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.78.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.